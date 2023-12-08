Cinéma Laruns : Hunger Games : La ballade du serpent et de l’oiseau chanteur Rue de la Gare Laruns, 8 décembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2h 38min / Science Fiction, Action, Aventure

De Francis Lawrence

Par Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt

Avec Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

Le jeune Coriolanus est le dernier espoir de sa lignée, la famille Snow autrefois riche et fière est aujourd’hui tombée en disgrâce dans un Capitole d’après-guerre. À l’approche des 10ème HUNGER GAMES, il est assigné à contrecœur à être le mentor de Lucy Gray Baird, une tribut originaire du District 12, le plus pauvre et le plus méprisé de Panem. Le charme de Lucy Gray ayant captivé le public, Snow y voit l’opportunité de changer son destin, et va s’allier à elle pour faire pencher le sort en leur faveur. Luttant contre ses instincts, déchiré entre le bien et le mal, Snow se lance dans une course contre la montre pour survivre et découvrir s’il deviendra finalement un oiseau chanteur ou un serpent..

Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2h 38min / Science Fiction, Action, Adventure

From Francis Lawrence

By Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt

With Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

Young Coriolanus is the last hope of his lineage; the once proud and wealthy Snow family has fallen from grace in post-war Capitol Hill. As the 10th HUNGER GAMES approaches, he is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tributary from District 12, Panem?s poorest and most despised. With Lucy Gray?s charm captivating the public, Snow sees an opportunity to change his destiny, and joins forces with her to tip the scales in their favor. Fighting against his instincts, torn between good and evil, Snow races against time to survive and find out whether he will become a songbird or a snake.

2h 38min / Ciencia Ficción, Acción, Aventura

Por Francis Lawrence

Por Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt

Con Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

El joven Coriolanus es la última esperanza de su linaje, la antaño orgullosa y rica familia Snow, ahora caída en desgracia en un Capitolio de posguerra. A medida que se acerca la décima edición de LOS JUEGOS DEL HAMBRE, es asignado a regañadientes como mentor de Lucy Gray Baird, una tributaria del Distrito 12, el más pobre y despreciado de Panem. Con el encanto de Lucy Gray cautivando al público, Snow ve la oportunidad de cambiar su destino, y une fuerzas con ella para inclinar la balanza a su favor. Luchando contra sus instintos, dividido entre el bien y el mal, Snow corre contrarreloj para sobrevivir y descubrir si al final se convertirá en un pájaro cantor o en una serpiente.

2h 38min / Science Fiction, Action, Abenteuer

Von Francis Lawrence

Von Michael Lesslie, Michael Arndt

Mit Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

Der junge Coriolanus ist die letzte Hoffnung seiner Linie. Die einst reiche und stolze Familie Snow ist heute im Kapitol der Nachkriegszeit in Ungnade gefallen. HUNGER GAMES wird er widerwillig zum Mentor von Lucy Gray Baird, einem Tribut aus Distrikt 12, dem ärmsten und verachtetsten Bezirk von Panem, bestimmt. Da Lucy Grays Charme die Öffentlichkeit in ihren Bann gezogen hat, sieht Snow die Chance, sein Schicksal zu ändern, und verbündet sich mit ihr, um das Schicksal zu ihren Gunsten zu wenden. Snow, der gegen seine Instinkte kämpft und zwischen Gut und Böse hin- und hergerissen ist, beginnt einen Wettlauf gegen die Zeit, um zu überleben und herauszufinden, ob er am Ende ein Singvogel oder eine Schlange sein wird.

