Cinéma Laruns : Entre les lignes – VOST Rue de la Gare Laruns
Cinéma Laruns : Entre les lignes – VOST Rue de la Gare Laruns, 25 octobre 2023, Laruns.
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 44min / Drame, Historique, Romance
De Eva Husson
Par Alice Birch
Avec Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
VOST
Angleterre, 1924. Femme de chambre chez un couple d’aristocrates, Jane fréquente secrètement Paul, le fils des propriétaires du manoir voisin. Instinctivement, Jane sait que leur différence de milieu, et le futur mariage de Paul avec une autre, vouent leur liaison passionnée à l’échec. Elle se raccroche alors à ces étreintes dérobées comme à autant de futurs souvenirs destinés à nourrir sa plume d’écrivaine en devenir..
2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 . .
Rue de la Gare
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 44min / Drama, History, Romance
By Eva Husson
By Alice Birch
With Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
VOST
England, 1924. Maid to an aristocratic couple, Jane is secretly seeing Paul, the son of the owners of the neighboring manor. Jane instinctively knows that their different backgrounds, and Paul’s future marriage to another woman, doom their passionate affair to failure. She clings to these stolen embraces as future memories to nourish her pen as an aspiring writer.
1h 44min / Drama, Historia, Romance
Por Eva Husson
Por Alice Birch
Con Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
VOST
Inglaterra, 1924. Jane, criada de una pareja aristocrática, sale en secreto con Paul, el hijo de los propietarios de la casa vecina. Jane sabe instintivamente que sus diferentes orígenes, y el futuro matrimonio de Paul con otra mujer, condenan su apasionado romance al fracaso. Se aferra a esos abrazos robados como futuros recuerdos para alimentar su pluma de aspirante a escritora.
1h 44min / Drama, Historisch, Romantik
Von Eva Husson
Von Alice Birch
Mit Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
VOST
England, 1924. Als Zimmermädchen bei einem aristokratischen Ehepaar trifft sich Jane heimlich mit Paul, dem Sohn der Besitzer des benachbarten Herrenhauses. Jane weiß instinktiv, dass ihre leidenschaftliche Affäre aufgrund ihres unterschiedlichen Hintergrunds und Pauls bevorstehender Heirat mit einer anderen Frau zum Scheitern verurteilt ist. Sie klammert sich an diese heimlichen Umarmungen wie an zukünftige Erinnerungen, die ihr als aufstrebende Schriftstellerin Nahrung geben sollen.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées