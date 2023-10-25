Cinéma Laruns : Entre les lignes – VOST Rue de la Gare Laruns, 25 octobre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 44min / Drame, Historique, Romance

De Eva Husson

Par Alice Birch

Avec Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

VOST

Angleterre, 1924. Femme de chambre chez un couple d’aristocrates, Jane fréquente secrètement Paul, le fils des propriétaires du manoir voisin. Instinctivement, Jane sait que leur différence de milieu, et le futur mariage de Paul avec une autre, vouent leur liaison passionnée à l’échec. Elle se raccroche alors à ces étreintes dérobées comme à autant de futurs souvenirs destinés à nourrir sa plume d’écrivaine en devenir..

Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 44min / Drama, History, Romance

By Eva Husson

By Alice Birch

With Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

VOST

England, 1924. Maid to an aristocratic couple, Jane is secretly seeing Paul, the son of the owners of the neighboring manor. Jane instinctively knows that their different backgrounds, and Paul’s future marriage to another woman, doom their passionate affair to failure. She clings to these stolen embraces as future memories to nourish her pen as an aspiring writer.

1h 44min / Drama, Historia, Romance

Por Eva Husson

Por Alice Birch

Con Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

VOST

Inglaterra, 1924. Jane, criada de una pareja aristocrática, sale en secreto con Paul, el hijo de los propietarios de la casa vecina. Jane sabe instintivamente que sus diferentes orígenes, y el futuro matrimonio de Paul con otra mujer, condenan su apasionado romance al fracaso. Se aferra a esos abrazos robados como futuros recuerdos para alimentar su pluma de aspirante a escritora.

1h 44min / Drama, Historisch, Romantik

Von Eva Husson

Von Alice Birch

Mit Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

VOST

England, 1924. Als Zimmermädchen bei einem aristokratischen Ehepaar trifft sich Jane heimlich mit Paul, dem Sohn der Besitzer des benachbarten Herrenhauses. Jane weiß instinktiv, dass ihre leidenschaftliche Affäre aufgrund ihres unterschiedlichen Hintergrunds und Pauls bevorstehender Heirat mit einer anderen Frau zum Scheitern verurteilt ist. Sie klammert sich an diese heimlichen Umarmungen wie an zukünftige Erinnerungen, die ihr als aufstrebende Schriftstellerin Nahrung geben sollen.

