Cinéma Laruns : Last Dance Rue de la Gare Laruns, 4 octobre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 23min / Comédie

De Delphine Lehericey

Avec François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot

Retraité contemplatif, Germain se retrouve soudainement veuf à 75 ans. Il n’a même pas le temps de souffler que sa famille s’immisce dans son quotidien : visites et appels incessants, repas organisés à l’avance… Sa vie devient réglée comme une montre suisse ! Mais Germain a l’esprit ailleurs. Honorant une promesse faite à son épouse, il est propulsé au coeur d’une création de danse contemporaine….

Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 23min / Comedy

By Delphine Lehericey

With François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot

A contemplative pensioner, Germain suddenly finds himself a widower at 75. He doesn?t even have time to catch his breath when his family interferes in his daily life: incessant visits and phone calls, meals organized in advance… His life becomes like a Swiss watch! But Germain?s mind is elsewhere. Honoring a promise made to his wife, he is thrust into the heart of a contemporary dance creation?

1h 23min / Comedia

Por Delphine Lehericey

Con François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot

Germain, un jubilado contemplativo, se encuentra de repente viudo a los 75 años. Ni siquiera tiene tiempo de recuperar el aliento cuando su familia interfiere en su vida cotidiana: visitas y llamadas telefónicas incesantes, comidas concertadas de antemano? Su vida parece un reloj suizo Pero la mente de Germain está en otra parte. En cumplimiento de una promesa hecha a su mujer, se ve inmerso en el corazón de una creación de danza contemporánea..

1h 23min / Komödie

Von Delphine Lehericey

Mit François Berléand, Kacey Mottet Klein, Maria Ribot

Als kontemplativer Rentner findet sich Germain mit 75 Jahren plötzlich als Witwer wieder. Er hat nicht einmal Zeit zum Verschnaufen, denn seine Familie mischt sich in seinen Alltag ein: ständige Besuche und Anrufe, im Voraus geplante Mahlzeiten… Sein Leben verläuft wie eine Schweizer Uhr! Doch Germain ist mit seinen Gedanken woanders. Er löst ein Versprechen ein, das er seiner Frau gegeben hat, und wird in das Herz einer zeitgenössischen Tanzkreation katapultiert

