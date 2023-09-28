Cinéma Laruns : Un métier sérieux Rue de la Gare Laruns, 28 septembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 41min / Comédie dramatique, Drame, Comédie

De Thomas Lilti

Avec Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos

C’est la rentrée. Une nouvelle année scolaire au collège qui voit se retrouver Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix et Sofiane, un groupe d’enseignants engagés et soudés. Ils sont rejoints par Benjamin, jeune professeur remplaçant sans expérience et rapidement confronté aux affres du métier. A leur contact, il va découvrir combien la passion de l’enseignement demeure vivante au sein d’une institution pourtant fragilisée..

Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques



1h 41min / Comedy drama, Drama, Comedy

By Thomas Lilti

With Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos

Back to school. A new school year at the collège sees Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix and Sofiane, a committed and close-knit group of teachers. They are joined by Benjamin, a young, inexperienced substitute teacher who is quickly confronted with the trials and tribulations of his job. Through their contact, he discovers how passion for teaching is still alive and well in a fragile institution.

1h 41min / Drama, Comedia

Por Thomas Lilti

Con Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos

Vuelta al cole. Un nuevo curso escolar en el collège reúne a Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix y Sofiane, un grupo de profesores comprometidos y muy unidos. A ellos se une Benjamin, un joven e inexperto profesor sustituto que se enfrenta rápidamente a las pruebas y tribulaciones de su trabajo. A través de su contacto con ellas, descubrirá hasta qué punto la pasión por la enseñanza sigue viva en una institución que, sin embargo, se encuentra en un estado frágil.

1h 41min / Komödie, Drama, Komödie

Von Thomas Lilti

Mit Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos

Es ist der Beginn des neuen Schuljahres. Ein neues Schuljahr am Collège, in dem Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix und Sofiane, eine Gruppe von engagierten und eng verbundenen Lehrern, wieder zusammenkommen. Zu ihnen gesellt sich Benjamin, ein junger, unerfahrener Vertretungslehrer, der schnell mit den Tücken des Berufs konfrontiert wird. Er entdeckt, dass die Leidenschaft für das Unterrichten in einer geschwächten Institution noch immer lebendig ist.

