Bal tricolore rue de la gare Bitschwiller-lès-Thann, 13 juillet 2023, Bitschwiller-lès-Thann.

Bitschwiller-lès-Thann,Haut-Rhin

Bal populaire, feu d’artifices, buvette et petite restauration..
2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.
rue de la gare
Bitschwiller-lès-Thann 68620 Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Popular ball, fireworks, refreshments and snacks.

Baile popular, fuegos artificiales, refrescos y aperitivos.

Volkstanz, Feuerwerk, Erfrischungsstände und kleine Snacks.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay