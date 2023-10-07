Formation au compostage et jardinage naturel Rue de la Colline Peyrat-de-Bellac, 7 octobre 2023, Peyrat-de-Bellac.

Peyrat-de-Bellac,Haute-Vienne

Un composteur sera proposé à chaque foyer participant dans la limite des stocks prévus pour l’opération. Sur inscription..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Rue de la Colline

Peyrat-de-Bellac 87300 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A composter will be offered to each participating household while stocks last. Registration required.

Se ofrecerá un compostador a cada hogar participante hasta agotar existencias. Inscripción obligatoria.

Jedem teilnehmenden Haushalt wird ein Komposter angeboten, solange der Vorrat reicht, der für die Aktion vorgesehen ist. Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par OT Pays du Haut Limousin