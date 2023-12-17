Veillée de Noël de la chorale Sainte-Cécile Rue de Jaegerthal Reichshoffen, 17 décembre 2023, Reichshoffen.

Reichshoffen,Bas-Rhin

[REICHSHOFFEN VILLE DE LUMIERES] La Chorale Sainte Cécile propose un répertoire de Noël dans la charmante chapelle de Wohlfahrtshoffen..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 . 0 EUR.

Rue de Jaegerthal

Reichshoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



[REICHSHOFFEN CITY OF LIGHTS] The Chorale Sainte Cécile presents a Christmas repertoire in the charming chapel of Wohlfahrtshoffen.

[CIUDAD DE LAS LUCES DE REICHSHOFFEN] El coro Sainte Cécile interpreta un repertorio navideño en la encantadora capilla de Wohlfahrtshoffen.

[REICHSHOFFEN VILLE DE LUMIERES] Der Chorale Sainte Cécile bietet ein weihnachtliches Repertoire in der charmanten Kapelle von Wohlfahrtshoffen.

