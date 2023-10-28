SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN rue de Gandren Beyren-lès-Sierck, 28 octobre 2023, Beyren-lès-Sierck.

Beyren-lès-Sierck,Moselle

Avis à tous les amateurs de frissons, participez à la soirée Halloween !

L’ambiance musicale sera assurée par DJ Kik et au menu un repas terriblement délicieux avec soupe de potiron, bouchée de la mort et monstrueux dessert.

L’apéritif sera même offert pour les personnes déguisées.

Informations et réservations au 06 76 30 54 11 jusqu’au 21 octobre.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . 20 EUR.

rue de Gandren

Beyren-lès-Sierck 57570 Moselle Grand Est



For all you thrill-seekers out there, join us for Halloween night!

DJ Kik will be providing the musical entertainment, and the menu includes a terrifically delicious meal with pumpkin soup, a bite of death and a monstrous dessert.

The aperitif will even be offered to those in costume.

Information and reservations on 06 76 30 54 11 until October 21.

Para todos los amantes de las emociones fuertes, ¡venid a la fiesta de Halloween!

La música estará a cargo de DJ Kik, y el menú incluirá una deliciosa sopa de calabaza, un bocado de muerte y un postre monstruoso.

Incluso habrá un aperitivo de cortesía para los que vayan disfrazados.

Información y reservas en el 06 76 30 54 11 hasta el 21 de octubre.

Alle Gruselfans aufgepasst: Nehmen Sie an der Halloween-Party teil!

DJ Kik sorgt für die musikalische Untermalung und auf dem Menüplan steht ein schrecklich leckeres Essen mit Kürbissuppe, Todesbissen und einem monströsen Dessert.

Der Aperitif wird für verkleidete Personen sogar kostenlos sein.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 76 30 54 11 bis zum 21. Oktober.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-17 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS