Fête des Lumières Rue d’Alsace Gundershoffen, 15 décembre 2023, Gundershoffen.

Gundershoffen,Bas-Rhin

Grand week-end d’animations : chemin des lumières, déambulation, démonstrations, concerts, patinoire et bien sûr marché de Noël mais aussi spectacle jets d’eau, son et lumière, soirée DJ et concert « ABBA FOREVER »..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-17 . 0 EUR.

Rue d’Alsace

Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



A big weekend of entertainment: a path of lights, strolls, demonstrations, concerts, an ice rink and, of course, the Christmas market, as well as water fountains, sound and light shows, a DJ evening and an « ABBA FOREVER » concert.

Es un fin de semana de entretenimiento, con un rastro de luces, paseos, demostraciones, conciertos, una pista de hielo y, por supuesto, el mercado navideño, además de fuentes de agua, espectáculos de luz y sonido, una noche de DJ y un concierto « ABBA FOREVER ».

Großes Veranstaltungswochenende: Lichterweg, Umzüge, Vorführungen, Konzerte, Eislaufbahn und natürlich Weihnachtsmarkt, aber auch Wasserstrahl-, Ton- und Lichtshow, DJ-Abend und Konzert « ABBA FOREVER ».

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte