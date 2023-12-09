Animation téléthon 2023 Rue d’Addi Bâ Langeais
Animation téléthon 2023 Rue d’Addi Bâ Langeais, 9 décembre 2023, Langeais.
Langeais,Indre-et-Loire
Animation en faveur du Téléthon
Echauffement et renforcement musculaire
Initiation à la boxe pieds poings
démonstration de combats
Self défense.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. 2 EUR.
Rue d’Addi Bâ
Langeais 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Activities in aid of the Telethon
Warm-up and muscle strengthening
Introduction to fist-foot boxing
combat demonstration
Self defense
Actividades a favor del Teletón
Calentamiento y fortalecimiento muscular
Introducción al fist-foot boxing
demostración de combate
Defensa personal
Animation zugunsten des Telethon
Aufwärmen und Muskelaufbau
Einführung in das Faustfuß-Boxen
demonstration von Kämpfen
Selbstverteidigung
