Animation téléthon 2023 Rue d’Addi Bâ Langeais, 9 décembre 2023, Langeais.

Langeais,Indre-et-Loire

Animation en faveur du Téléthon

Echauffement et renforcement musculaire

Initiation à la boxe pieds poings

démonstration de combats

Self défense.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. 2 EUR.

Rue d’Addi Bâ

Langeais 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Activities in aid of the Telethon

Warm-up and muscle strengthening

Introduction to fist-foot boxing

combat demonstration

Self defense

Actividades a favor del Teletón

Calentamiento y fortalecimiento muscular

Introducción al fist-foot boxing

demostración de combate

Defensa personal

Animation zugunsten des Telethon

Aufwärmen und Muskelaufbau

Einführung in das Faustfuß-Boxen

demonstration von Kämpfen

Selbstverteidigung

