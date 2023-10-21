GRAINES D’IMAGES JUNIORS Rue Carnot La Flèche, 21 octobre 2023, La Flèche.

La Flèche,Sarthe

Pendant les vacances d’automne, le jeune public a rendez-vous au cinéma municipal avec un festi­val qui lui est totalement dédié, pour une quin­zaine avec un état d’esprit formidable..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-11-05 . EUR.

Rue Carnot

La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



During the autumn vacations, young audiences are invited to the municipal cinema for a two-week festival totally dedicated to them, with a wonderful spirit.

Durante las vacaciones de otoño, se invita al público joven al cine municipal para un festival de quince días dedicado enteramente a ellos.

Während der Herbstferien findet im Stadtkino ein Festival für junge Zuschauer statt, das ganz auf sie zugeschnitten ist und zwei Wochen lang eine tolle Stimmung verbreitet.

