GRAINES D’IMAGES JUNIORS Rue Carnot La Flèche
GRAINES D’IMAGES JUNIORS Rue Carnot La Flèche, 21 octobre 2023, La Flèche.
La Flèche,Sarthe
Pendant les vacances d’automne, le jeune public a rendez-vous au cinéma municipal avec un festival qui lui est totalement dédié, pour une quinzaine avec un état d’esprit formidable..
2023-10-21 fin : 2023-11-05 . EUR.
Rue Carnot
La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
During the autumn vacations, young audiences are invited to the municipal cinema for a two-week festival totally dedicated to them, with a wonderful spirit.
Durante las vacaciones de otoño, se invita al público joven al cine municipal para un festival de quince días dedicado enteramente a ellos.
Während der Herbstferien findet im Stadtkino ein Festival für junge Zuschauer statt, das ganz auf sie zugeschnitten ist und zwei Wochen lang eine tolle Stimmung verbreitet.
