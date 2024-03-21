Les Illuminations Festival Normandie Impressionniste Rue Bourg l’abbé Rouen, 21 mars 2024, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Ce concert-installation transforme la Chapelle Corneille en temple de la poésie avec les notes de Britten et les vers de Rimbaud.

C’est une expérience immersive qui vous attend dans le cadre du Festival Normandie Impressionniste. Les artistes Antoine+Manuel projettent leur vision des Illuminations de Britten sur les murs de la Chapelle et créent des ambiances foisonnantes autour de cette œuvre sensible. Suivez le fil de ces mélodies qui révèlent la fulgurance poétique de Rimbaud et laissez-vous porter par la magie sonore des installations. Vous êtes même invités à déambuler librement dans la Chapelle pour vivre pleinement cet émerveillement.

Les trois premières représentations sont données en format de concert avec l’Orchestre de l’Opéra de Rouen Normandie. Les autres représentations sont données en parcours libre, cela signifie que la musique sera jouée sur des enceintes et que vous aurez la possibilité de vous déplacer librement dans la Chapelle Corneille afin d’admirer les projections sur les différents murs de la Chapelle.

Lieu : Chapelle Corneille

Création vidéos : Antoine+Manuel

Régisseuse vidéo – Mapping : Anne-Charlotte Gellez

Direction musicale : Victor Jacob

Soprano : Emy Gazeilles

Orchestre de l’Opéra de Rouen Normandie

Dans le cadre et avec le soutien du Festival Normandie Impressionniste 2024.

Vendredi 2024-03-21 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-30 . .

Rue Bourg l’abbé

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



This concert-installation transforms the Chapelle Corneille into a temple of poetry, with the notes of Britten and the verses of Rimbaud.

An immersive experience awaits you as part of the Normandie Impressionniste Festival. The artists Antoine+Manuel project their vision of Britten’s Illuminations onto the walls of the Chapelle, creating a rich atmosphere around this sensitive work. Follow the thread of these melodies that reveal Rimbaud’s poetic fulgurance, and let yourself be carried away by the sound magic of the installations. You’re even invited to wander freely around the Chapelle to experience the full wonder of this work.

The first three performances are in concert format, with the Orchestre de l’Opéra de Rouen Normandie. The other performances are free-form, meaning that the music will be played on loudspeakers, and you will be able to move freely around the Chapelle Corneille to admire the projections on the various walls of the Chapel.

Location: Chapelle Corneille

Video creation: Antoine+Manuel

Video director ? Mapping: Anne-Charlotte Gellez

Musical direction: Victor Jacob

Soprano: Emy Gazeilles

Rouen Normandy Opera Orchestra

As part of and with the support of the Normandie Impressionniste 2024 Festival

Este concierto-instalación transforma la Chapelle Corneille en un templo de la poesía, con las notas de Britten y los versos de Rimbaud.

Le espera una experiencia inmersiva en el marco del Festival Normandie Impressionniste. Los artistas Antoine+Manuel proyectan su visión de las Iluminaciones de Britten sobre los muros de la Capilla, creando una rica atmósfera en torno a esta sensible obra. Siga el hilo de estas melodías, que revelan la plenitud poética de Rimbaud, y déjese llevar por los mágicos sonidos de las instalaciones. Incluso le invitamos a deambular libremente por la Capilla para vivir plenamente esta maravilla.

Las tres primeras representaciones se ofrecerán en formato de concierto con la Orquesta de la Ópera de Rouen Normandie. El resto de representaciones serán de libre acceso, es decir, la música sonará por altavoces y podrá moverse libremente por la Capilla Corneille para admirar las proyecciones en las distintas paredes de la Capilla.

Lugar: Capilla Corneille

Creación de vídeo: Antoine+Manuel

Dirección de vídeo ? Maquetación: Anne-Charlotte Gellez

Dirección musical: Victor Jacob

Soprano: Emy Gazeilles

Orquesta de la Ópera de Rouen Normandía

En el marco y con el apoyo del Festival Normandie Impressionniste 2024

Diese Konzertinstallation verwandelt die Chapelle Corneille in einen Tempel der Poesie mit Noten von Britten und Versen von Rimbaud.

Es ist eine immersive Erfahrung, die Sie im Rahmen des Festivals Normandie Impressionniste erwartet. Die Künstler Antoine+Manuel projizieren ihre Vision von Brittens Illuminations auf die Wände der Kapelle und schaffen eine üppige Atmosphäre rund um dieses sensible Werk. Folgen Sie dem Faden dieser Melodien, die Rimbauds poetische Fulgurance offenbaren, und lassen Sie sich von der Klangmagie der Installationen tragen. Sie sind sogar eingeladen, frei in der Kapelle umherzuwandern, um dieses Staunen in vollen Zügen zu erleben.

Die ersten drei Aufführungen werden im Konzertformat mit dem Orchestre de l’Opéra de Rouen Normandie aufgeführt. Die restlichen Aufführungen werden als Freifahrt aufgeführt, d. h. die Musik wird aus Lautsprechern abgespielt und Sie können sich frei in der Corneille-Kapelle bewegen, um die Projektionen an den Wänden der Kapelle zu bewundern.

Ort: Corneille-Kapelle

Videokreation: Antoine+Manuel

Regisseurin für Video ? Mapping: Anne-Charlotte Gellez?

Musikalische Leitung: Victor Jacob

Sopran: Emy Gazeilles

Orchester der Opéra de Rouen Normandie

Im Rahmen und mit der Unterstützung des Festivals Normandie Impressionniste 2024

