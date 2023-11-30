PROJECTION DU DOCUMENTAIRE « BLEIBERG, UNE MINE DU WARNDT » rue Basse Freyming-Merlebach, 30 novembre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

A l’initiative du Gecnal Warndt Pays de Nied, nous vous invitons à découvrir ce film absolument étonnant réalisé par Jean-François Ambroise sur une méconnue et très ancienne mine de notre territoire : la mine du Bleiberg. La caméra plonge dans cet endroit surprenant qui précédait de beaucoup l’exploitation du charbon pour un voyage historique et minéralogique en compagnie de Jacques Kunzler, qui accompagnera l’échange après la projection. Entrée libre mais places limitées.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-11-30 19:45:00 fin : 2023-11-30 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

rue Basse

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



On the initiative of the Gecnal Warndt Pays de Nied, we invite you to discover this absolutely astonishing film directed by Jean-François Ambroise on a little-known and very old mine in our region: the Bleiberg mine. The camera plunges into this surprising place, which long predates coal mining, for a historical and mineralogical journey in the company of Jacques Kunzler, who will accompany the discussion after the screening. Free admission, but places are limited.

Por iniciativa del Gecnal Warndt Pays de Nied, le invitamos a descubrir esta película absolutamente sorprendente dirigida por Jean-François Ambroise sobre una mina poco conocida y muy antigua de nuestra región: la mina de Bleiberg. La cámara se sumerge en este sorprendente lugar, muy anterior a la explotación del carbón, para realizar un viaje histórico y mineralógico en compañía de Jacques Kunzler, que acompañará el coloquio posterior a la proyección. Entrada gratuita pero plazas limitadas.

Auf Initiative des Gecnal Warndt Pays de Nied laden wir Sie ein, diesen absolut erstaunlichen Film von Jean-François Ambroise über eine unbekannte und sehr alte Mine in unserem Gebiet zu entdecken: die Mine von Bleiberg. Die Kamera taucht in diesen überraschenden Ort ein, der dem Kohleabbau weit vorausging, und begibt sich auf eine historische und mineralogische Reise in Begleitung von Jacques Kunzler, der den Austausch nach der Vorführung begleiten wird. Freier Eintritt, aber begrenzte Sitzplätze.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH