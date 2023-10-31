La Nuit du Frisson rue Athic Obernai, 31 octobre 2023, Obernai.

Obernai,Bas-Rhin

Venez fêter Halloween et vous faire peur en vous amusant toute la journée ! Ateliers, animations, projections de films pour petits et grands, une programmation qui vous garanti un Halloween frissonnant !.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 23:59:00. EUR.

rue Athic

Obernai 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Come and celebrate Halloween and have fun all day long! With workshops, entertainment and film screenings for young and old, you’re guaranteed a scary Halloween!

¡Ven a celebrar Halloween y diviértete durante todo el día! Con talleres, animaciones y proyecciones de películas para grandes y pequeños, ¡tendrás garantizado un Halloween de miedo!

Feiern Sie Halloween und gruseln Sie sich, während Sie den ganzen Tag Spaß haben! Workshops, Animationen, Filmvorführungen für Groß und Klein, ein Programm, das Ihnen ein gruseliges Halloween garantiert!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai