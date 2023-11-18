- Cet évènement est passé
MARCHÉ DE NOËL ARTISANAL ET SOLIDAIRE Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers
Thézan-lès-Béziers,Hérault
Marché de Noël artisanal et solidaire de 10h à 18h le samedi et dimanche à la salle l’instant T. Restauration et animation sur place..
2023-11-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. .
Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie
Craft and solidarity Christmas market from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday at salle l’instant T. Food and entertainment on site.
Mercado navideño artesanal y solidario de 10.00 a 18.00 h el sábado y el domingo en la sala l’instant T. Restauración y animación in situ.
Kunsthandwerklicher und solidarischer Weihnachtsmarkt von 10 bis 18 Uhr am Samstag und Sonntag im Saal l’instant T. Verpflegung und Unterhaltung vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT AVANT-MONTS