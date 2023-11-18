MARCHÉ DE NOËL ARTISANAL ET SOLIDAIRE Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers, 18 novembre 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Thézan-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Marché de Noël artisanal et solidaire de 10h à 18h le samedi et dimanche à la salle l’instant T. Restauration et animation sur place..

2023-11-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. .

Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Craft and solidarity Christmas market from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday at salle l’instant T. Food and entertainment on site.

Mercado navideño artesanal y solidario de 10.00 a 18.00 h el sábado y el domingo en la sala l’instant T. Restauración y animación in situ.

Kunsthandwerklicher und solidarischer Weihnachtsmarkt von 10 bis 18 Uhr am Samstag und Sonntag im Saal l’instant T. Verpflegung und Unterhaltung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT AVANT-MONTS