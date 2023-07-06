Festival National de Bellac – danse – Oz Rue André Grivet Magnac-Laval, 6 juillet 2023, Magnac-Laval.

Magnac-Laval,Haute-Vienne

Claude Brumachon et Benjamin Lamarche créent à partir du corps pour le corps avec le corps. Leurs danses sont autant d’histoires de groupes qui se partagent l’espace de vie, que de solitude face au monde. Depuis quelques années, ils se sont investis auprès de l’école de Magnac-Laval avec d’autres membres de leur compagnie. Leurs recherches se mettent alors en relation avec les imaginaires de l’enfance et tissent des moments d’échanges précieux avec les élèves et les instituteurs-trices.

« Après avoir suivi les traces d’Alice, nous suivrons cette année celles de Dorothée. Notre Dorothée sera multipliée par six pour s’aventurer sur le chemin jaune. Ainsi quatre garçons et deux filles se tiendront compagnie pour affronter les dangers du pays d’Oz. » Pour toute la famille..

2023-07-06 fin : 2023-07-06 18:00:00. EUR.

Rue André Grivet Théâtre de verdure

Magnac-Laval 87190 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Claude Brumachon and Benjamin Lamarche create from the body for the body with the body. Their dances are as much about groups sharing the space of life, as they are about solitude in the face of the world. Over the past few years, Lamarche and other members of their company have become involved with the Magnac-Laval school. Their research is thus linked to the imaginary world of childhood, creating precious moments of exchange with pupils and teachers.

« After following in the footsteps of Alice, this year we’ll be following in those of Dorothée. Our Dorothée will be multiplied by six to venture down the yellow path. Four boys and two girls will keep each other company as they face the dangers of the Land of Oz. » For the whole family.

Claude Brumachon y Benjamin Lamarche crean desde el cuerpo para el cuerpo con el cuerpo. Sus danzas tratan tanto de grupos que comparten el espacio de la vida como de la soledad frente al mundo. En los últimos años, Lamarche y otros miembros de su compañía se han implicado en la escuela Magnac-Laval. Sus investigaciones están vinculadas al mundo imaginario de la infancia, creando preciosos momentos de intercambio con alumnos y profesores.

« Después de seguir los pasos de Alicia, este año seguiremos los de Dorothée. Nuestra Dorothée se multiplicará por seis para aventurarse por el camino amarillo. Cuatro niños y dos niñas unirán sus fuerzas para enfrentarse a los peligros del País de Oz Para toda la familia.

Claude Brumachon und Benjamin Lamarche schaffen aus dem Körper heraus für den Körper mit dem Körper. Ihre Tänze sind ebenso Geschichten von Gruppen, die sich den Lebensraum teilen, wie von der Einsamkeit gegenüber der Welt. Seit einigen Jahren engagieren sie sich mit anderen Mitgliedern ihrer Kompanie in der Schule von Magnac-Laval. Ihre Recherchen beziehen sich auf die Vorstellungswelten der Kindheit und führen zu einem wertvollen Austausch mit den Schülern und Lehrern.

« Nachdem wir den Spuren von Alice gefolgt sind, folgen wir dieses Jahr den Spuren von Dorothée. Unsere Dorothea wird sechsmal so groß sein, um sich auf den gelben Pfad zu begeben. So werden vier Jungen und zwei Mädchen einander Gesellschaft leisten, um sich den Gefahren des Landes Oz zu stellen. » Für die ganze Familie.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OT Pays du Haut Limousin