Concert Les années folles Rue André Dubourg Landiras
Concert Les années folles Rue André Dubourg Landiras, 11 novembre 2023, Landiras.
Landiras,Gironde
Par le duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto et Paolo Rigutto, avec au programme les années folles..
2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . .
Rue André Dubourg Salle polyvalente
Landiras 33720 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
By duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto and Paolo Rigutto, with a program featuring the Roaring Twenties.
Interpretado por el dúo Audrey Lonca-Alberto y Paolo Rigutto, el programa aborda los locos años veinte.
Vom Duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto und Paolo Rigutto, auf dem Programm stehen die Roaring Twenties.
