Concert Les années folles Rue André Dubourg Landiras, 11 novembre 2023, Landiras.

Landiras,Gironde

Par le duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto et Paolo Rigutto, avec au programme les années folles..

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . .

Rue André Dubourg Salle polyvalente

Landiras 33720 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto and Paolo Rigutto, with a program featuring the Roaring Twenties.

Interpretado por el dúo Audrey Lonca-Alberto y Paolo Rigutto, el programa aborda los locos años veinte.

Vom Duo Audrey Lonca-Alberto und Paolo Rigutto, auf dem Programm stehen die Roaring Twenties.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par OT Cadillac-Podensac