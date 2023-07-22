Les Puces de la bastide en nocturne Rue Alsace Lorraine Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 22 juillet 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Tous les 4èmes dimanches du mois de 6h à 18h, d’avril à septembre au coeur de la bastide de Sainte Foy la Grande, rue Victor Hugo, rue Alsace Lorraine et rue Pasteur.

Et en nocturne de 17h à 22h le samedi 22 Juillet et le samedi 26 Août.

Ouvert aux Exposants Brocanteurs, Antiquaires et Particuliers.

3€ le mètre, 10€ les 5 mètres.

Renseignements et réservation 06.70.61.68.24 ou 05.57.49.61.21.

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-22 22:00:00. .

Rue Alsace Lorraine Rue Victor Hugo

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Every 4th Sunday of the month from 6am to 6pm, from April to September, in the heart of the bastide town of Sainte Foy la Grande, rue Victor Hugo, rue Alsace Lorraine and rue Pasteur.

And at night from 5pm to 10pm on Saturday July 22 and Saturday August 26.

Open to Brocanteurs, Antiquaires and Private Exhibitors.

3? per meter, 10? per 5 meters.

Information and booking 06.70.61.68.24 or 05.57.49.61.21

Cada cuarto domingo del mes, de 6.00 a 18.00 h, de abril a septiembre, en el corazón de la ciudad bastida de Sainte Foy la Grande, rue Victor Hugo, rue Alsace Lorraine y rue Pasteur.

Y por la noche, de 17:00 a 22:00 h, el sábado 22 de julio y el sábado 26 de agosto.

Abierto a anticuarios y particulares.

3? por metro, 10? por 5 metros.

Información y reservas 06.70.61.68.24 o 05.57.49.61.21

Sonntag im Monat von 6 bis 18 Uhr von April bis September im Herzen der Bastide von Sainte Foy la Grande, Rue Victor Hugo, Rue Alsace Lorraine und Rue Pasteur.

Am Samstag, den 22. Juli und am Samstag, den 26. August ist der Markt abends von 17 bis 22 Uhr geöffnet.

Offen für Aussteller von Trödel- und Antiquitätengeschäften sowie Privatpersonen.

3? pro Meter, 10? pro 5 Meter.

Informationen und Reservierung 06.70.61.68.24 oder 05.57.49.61.21

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT du Pays Foyen