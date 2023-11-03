Concert à La Cervoiserie : Young Harts + Dj Ben Borneo Rue Alexandre Guillon Guéret, 3 novembre 2023, Guéret.

Guéret,Creuse

YOUNG HARTS (Indie Rock – Clermont Ferrand)

Julien (guitare et instigateur), Chris (chant), Yohan (batterie) et Nico (basse) composent au grand galop une musique qui traduit parfaitement leurs impatiences et leur voracité.

D’aucun évoquerait, dans la théorie, un rock indie aux empreintes un peu punk mais les étiquettes et autres influences, ils s’en balancent, c’est la spontanéité de leurs compositions qui les définit le mieux.

https://www.facebook.com/younghartsband

https://youngharts.bandcamp.com/

https://www.deezer.com/fr/artist/13400411

https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/6ykUxfu7RPSLp3jq9HEJA6

DJ BEN BORNEO (Music & Dancefloor – Bourges)

Food Truck : Chez Delphine.

Rue Alexandre Guillon

Guéret 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



YOUNG HARTS (Indie Rock – Clermont Ferrand)

Julien (guitar and instigator), Chris (vocals), Yohan (drums) and Nico (bass) make music at full gallop that perfectly reflects their impatience and voracity.

In theory, some might call this indie rock with a touch of punk about it, but they don’t give a damn about labels and other influences. It’s the spontaneity of their compositions that defines them best.

DJ BEN BORNEO (Music & Dancefloor – Bourges)

Food Truck: Chez Delphine

YOUNG HARTS (Indie Rock – Clermont Ferrand)

Julien (guitarra e instigador), Chris (voz), Yohan (batería) y Nico (bajo) componen música a todo galope que refleja a la perfección su impaciencia y voracidad.

En teoría, algunos podrían llamarlo indie rock con un toque punk, pero a ellos les importan un bledo las etiquetas y otras influencias: lo que mejor les define es la espontaneidad de sus composiciones.

DJ BEN BORNEO (Música y pista de baile – Bourges)

Food Truck: Chez Delphine

YOUNG HARTS (Indie Rock – Clermont Ferrand)

Julien (Gitarre und Initiator), Chris (Gesang), Yohan (Schlagzeug) und Nico (Bass) komponieren in vollem Galopp eine Musik, die ihre Ungeduld und ihre Gefräßigkeit perfekt zum Ausdruck bringt.

Manch einer würde theoretisch an Indie-Rock mit leicht punkigen Einflüssen denken, aber sie pfeifen auf Etiketten und andere Einflüsse, sondern definieren sich am besten durch die Spontaneität ihrer Kompositionen.

DJ BEN BORNEO (Musik & Dancefloor – Bourges)

Food Truck: Chez Delphine

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT Grand Guéret