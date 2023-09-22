Festival Mosaïque_Arts de rue | Mobil Dancing Rue Albert Thomas Villers-Saint-Paul, 22 septembre 2023, Villers-Saint-Paul.

Villers-Saint-Paul,Oise

À mi-chemin entre bal disco et boîte de nuit vaga­bonde, ici, c’est vous qui faites le spec­tacle ! Entre disco, funk, afro­beat, rock, yéyé, hip-hop, chacha­cha congo­lais et taren­telle élec­tro, les artistes nous entraînent pour enchaî­ner pas de danse et pas de côté. Gratuit.

Rue Albert Thomas

Villers-Saint-Paul 60870 Oise Hauts-de-France



Halfway between a disco ball and a wandering nightclub, here, you’re in charge of the show! With disco, funk, afrobeat, rock, yéyé, hip-hop, Congolese chachacha and electro tarantella, the artists take us on a journey of dance steps and side-steps. Free

A medio camino entre una bola de discoteca y una discoteca ambulante, ¡aquí tú mandas en el espectáculo! Entre disco, funk, afrobeat, rock, yéyé, hip-hop, chachacha congoleño y electro tarantela, los artistas nos guían en una serie de pasos de baile y side-steps. Gratis

Auf halbem Weg zwischen Discoball und Vagabunden-Nachtclub sind Sie es, die hier die Show machen! Zwischen Disco, Funk, Afrobeat, Rock, Yéyé, Hip-Hop, kongolesischem Chachacha und Elektro-Tarantella reißen uns die Künstler mit, um Tanzschritte und Seitwärtsschritte aneinanderzureihen. Kostenlos

