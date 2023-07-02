Brunch du Dimanche aux Jardins du Couvent Rue Alain Fournier Châteauroux
Catégories d’Évènement:
Brunch du Dimanche aux Jardins du Couvent Rue Alain Fournier Châteauroux, 2 juillet 2023, Châteauroux.
Châteauroux,Indre
Célébrez l’été avec un brunch gourmand dans les jardins du couvent des Cordeliers !.
2023-07-02 fin : 2023-07-02 13:30:00. .
Rue Alain Fournier
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Celebrate summer with a gourmet brunch in the gardens of the Cordeliers convent!
Celebre el verano con un brunch gastronómico en los jardines del convento de los Cordeliers
Feiern Sie den Sommer mit einem Gourmet-Brunch in den Gärten des Cordeliers-Klosters!
Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme