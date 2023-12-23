Marché de Noël Rue Adèle Davoine Lamazière-Basse, 23 décembre 2023, Lamazière-Basse.

Lamazière-Basse,Corrèze

Le Comité des Fêtes de Lamazière-Basse organise un marché de Noël avec la présence de producteurs et d’artisans; produits du terroir et d’artisanat, vin chaud, arrivée de la mère Noël avec son lama !.

Rue Adèle Davoine

Lamazière-Basse 19160 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Comité des Fêtes de Lamazière-Basse organizes a Christmas market featuring local producers and craftspeople, local products and crafts, mulled wine, and the arrival of Mother Christmas with her llama!

El Comité des Fêtes de Lamazière-Basse organiza un mercado navideño con productores y artesanos locales, productos locales y artesanía, vino caliente y la llegada de Mamá Noel con su llama

Das Festkomitee von Lamazière-Basse organisiert einen Weihnachtsmarkt mit Erzeugern und Handwerkern. Es gibt regionale Produkte und Kunsthandwerk, Glühwein und die Ankunft der Weihnachtsfrau mit ihrem Lama!

