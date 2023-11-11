CONCERT DE MURAT ÖZTÜRK TRIO Rue Abbé Jean Colson – Espace Pierre Messmer Nitting, 11 novembre 2023, Nitting.

Nitting,Moselle

Auteur, compositeur, Murat, pianiste mélodiste hors pair est un magicien de la mélodie. Doté d’un lyrisme envoûtant, il a plusieurs albums à son actif.

Ce concert est dans le cadre du Festival de Nitting.

Informations par téléphone, billetterie à la mairie de Nitting ou à l’espace culturel du centre E. Leclerc de Sarrebourg.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-11 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-11 22:30:00. 5 EUR.

Rue Abbé Jean Colson – Espace Pierre Messmer

Nitting 57790 Moselle Grand Est



Author, composer, pianist and melodist extraordinaire, Murat is a magician of melody. With his spellbinding lyricism, he has several albums to his credit.

This concert is part of the Nitting Festival.

Information by telephone, ticket office at Nitting town hall or at the Espace Culturel at the E. Leclerc center in Sarrebourg.

Autor, compositor, pianista y melodista extraordinario, Murat es un mago de la melodía. Dotado de un lirismo hechizante, tiene varios álbumes en su haber.

Este concierto forma parte del Festival de Nitting.

Información por teléfono, taquilla del ayuntamiento de Nitting o en el espacio cultural del centro E. Leclerc de Sarrebourg.

Murat, ein außergewöhnlicher Pianist und Komponist, ist ein Zauberer der Melodie. Er ist mit einer betörenden Lyrik ausgestattet und hat bereits mehrere Alben veröffentlicht.

Dieses Konzert findet im Rahmen des Festivals von Nitting statt.

Telefonische Informationen, Kartenvorverkauf im Rathaus von Nitting oder im Kulturraum des Zentrums E. Leclerc in Saarburg.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG