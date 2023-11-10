FESTIVAL DE NITTING Rue Abbé Jean Colson – Espace Pierre Messmer Nitting, 10 novembre 2023, Nitting.

Nitting,Moselle

Le Festival de Nitting, c’est 4 artistes ou formation de jazz !

Information par téléphone.

Billetterie à la mairie de Nitting et à l’espace culturel E. Lelcerc de Sarrebourg.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-10 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 22:30:00. 5 EUR.

Rue Abbé Jean Colson – Espace Pierre Messmer

Nitting 57790 Moselle Grand Est



The Nitting Festival features 4 jazz artists or groups!

Information by phone.

Tickets at Nitting town hall and at the Espace culturel E. Lelcerc in Sarrebourg.

¡El Festival Nitting significa 4 artistas o grupos de jazz!

Información por teléfono.

Entradas disponibles en el ayuntamiento de Nitting y en el Espace culturel E. Lelcerc de Sarrebourg.

Das Festival in Nitting besteht aus 4 Jazzkünstlern oder -formationen!

Informationen per Telefon.

Kartenverkauf im Rathaus von Nitting und im Kulturraum E. Lelcerc in Saarburg.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG