Théâtre musical , humour: « Tel frère, telle soeur » Rue Abbé Bordes Saint-Paul-lès-Dax, 16 novembre 2023, Saint-Paul-lès-Dax.

Saint-Paul-lès-Dax,Landes

Du rire, de la nostalgie et beaucoup tendresse dans ce spectacle… Emilie et Vincent, frère et sœur dans la vie, content leur histoire en chansons dans un tourbillon d’anecdotes familiales, où jalousie, complicité, humour et sentiments nous renvoient à notre propre vie. Dès 8 ans..

2023-11-16 fin : 2023-11-16 . EUR.

Rue Abbé Bordes Salle Félix Arnaudin

Saint-Paul-lès-Dax 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Laughter, nostalgia and lots of tenderness in this show? Emilie and Vincent, brother and sister in life, tell their story in song, in a whirlwind of family anecdotes, where jealousy, complicity, humor and feelings take us back to our own lives. Ages 8 and up.

Risas, nostalgia y mucha ternura en este espectáculo? Emilie y Vincent, hermanos en la vida real, cuentan su historia cantando en un torbellino de anécdotas familiares, donde los celos, la complicidad, el humor y los sentimientos nos transportan a nuestras propias vidas. A partir de 8 años.

Lachen, Nostalgie und viel Zärtlichkeit in dieser Show? Emilie und Vincent, Bruder und Schwester im wahren Leben, erzählen ihre Geschichte in Liedern in einem Strudel von Familienanekdoten, in denen Eifersucht, Komplizenschaft, Humor und Gefühle uns auf unser eigenes Leben zurückwerfen. Ab 8 Jahren.

