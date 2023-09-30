Spectacle « Beethoven, ce manouche » Rue Abbé Bordes Saint-Paul-lès-Dax
Saint-Paul-lès-Dax,Landes
Une rencontre burlesque et virtuose entre Ludwig et Django !
Prix du Public AVIGNON LE OFF catégorie « spectacle musical ».
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.
Rue Abbé Bordes Salle Félix Arnaudin
Saint-Paul-lès-Dax 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A burlesque and virtuoso encounter between Ludwig and Django!
AVIGNON LE OFF Audience Award in the « musical show » category
¡Un encuentro burlesco y virtuoso entre Ludwig y Django!
AVIGNON LE OFF Premio del Público en la categoría « espectáculo musical
Eine burleske und virtuose Begegnung zwischen Ludwig und Django!
Publikumspreis AVIGNON LE OFF Kategorie « Musikalische Darbietung »
