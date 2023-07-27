Fabrication de savon Rue Abbé Agnez Houlgate Houlgate
Fabrication de savon Rue Abbé Agnez Houlgate, 27 juillet 2023, Houlgate.
Houlgate,Calvados
Votre enfant découvre la technique de fabrication du savon et repart avec celui qu’il a créé !
De 7 à 12 ans.
Inscription obligatoire sur place ou en ligne..
2023-07-27 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 16:00:00. .
Rue Abbé Agnez Salle polyvalente
Houlgate 14510 Calvados Normandie
Your child will discover how soap is made, and will leave with the soap he or she has created!
Ages 7 to 12.
Registration required on site or online.
Su hijo descubrirá cómo se fabrica el jabón y se irá a casa con el jabón que haya creado
De 7 a 12 años.
Inscripción obligatoria in situ o en línea.
Ihr Kind lernt die Technik der Seifenherstellung kennen und geht mit seiner selbst hergestellten Seife nach Hause!
Von 7 bis 12 Jahren.
Anmeldung vor Ort oder online erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité