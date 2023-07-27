Fabrication de savon Rue Abbé Agnez Houlgate, 27 juillet 2023, Houlgate.

Houlgate,Calvados

Votre enfant découvre la technique de fabrication du savon et repart avec celui qu’il a créé !

De 7 à 12 ans.

Inscription obligatoire sur place ou en ligne..

2023-07-27 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 16:00:00. .

Rue Abbé Agnez Salle polyvalente

Houlgate 14510 Calvados Normandie



Your child will discover how soap is made, and will leave with the soap he or she has created!

Ages 7 to 12.

Registration required on site or online.

Su hijo descubrirá cómo se fabrica el jabón y se irá a casa con el jabón que haya creado

De 7 a 12 años.

Inscripción obligatoria in situ o en línea.

Ihr Kind lernt die Technik der Seifenherstellung kennen und geht mit seiner selbst hergestellten Seife nach Hause!

Von 7 bis 12 Jahren.

Anmeldung vor Ort oder online erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité