Ruby Haunt en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 9 novembre 2023, Paris.

Le jeudi 09 novembre 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC

Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !

RUBY HAUNT

(Dream pop – Los Angeles, USA)

Los Angeles duo Ruby Haunt have been steadily churning out sublime melancholic dream-pop and autumnal slowcore music since releasing their debut album Hurt in 2015. While they’ve made some tweaks to their introspective sound over the years, Ruby Haunt’s music and steadfast DIY approach has attracted a devoted audience through their hypnotic blend of hushed vocals, expressive guitars, slow-burning arrangements, and an intimate yet widescreen touch. In the fall of 2024, they plan to release their 9th full-length album and an overdue visit to Europe.

https://rubyhaunt.bandcamp.com/

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Jeudi 9 Novembre 2023

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h (3€50 la pinte)

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/FTeseqDo https://fb.me/e/FTeseqDo

Ruby Haunt en concert au Supersonic (Free entry)