Visite du jardin ROŽŇAVSKÁ ZELENÁ TERASA A ENVIRONMENTÁLNY VZDELÁVACÍ AREÁL, 3 juin 2023, Rožňava.

Location description: The program will take place in two locations: The first is the community garden – Rožňavská green terrace, which is located between residential blocks in the space between the streets of Juraj Marikovszký, Záhradnícká, Krásnohorská and Slnečná. Part of the community garden is an artificial pond with aquatic plants and small vegetable beds, which are taken care of by the members of the community garden, the community garden is surrounded by bushes of various kinds, there are various types of native trees, but also several fruit trees planted by us . The entire space is used and designed in the spirit of permaculture. The second location where the event is planned is the environmental educational area, where there are greenhouses at DSS Jasanima Špitálska 3759/7, 048 01 Rožňava, where there is also a fence with sheeps that keep the greenery in the city of Rožňava, bee hives and an educational trail. Both spaces are changing in favor of greenery, which serves the public thanks to OZ Druživa. Program: Community garden – 3.6.2023 at 10:00 a.m. – Interactive concert for children and adults with a thematic focus 11:00 Small theater for the little ones with ecological theme Creative activities will be held throughout the event, activities for children and adults, workshops, lectures and several guided group tours Community garden, the content of which will be the functioning and direction of the community garden. The event will be accompanied by photo exhibitions and pictures. Greenhouses at DSS Jasanima – 4 June 2023 On the second day, the event will continue on the premises of St. Hospital Barbory at the greenhouses in the Environmental Education Campus, where will present the space itself and its use to the public. Visitors can also see the Rožňavs sheeps, but also bees. It will also be interactive activity with the bees. The event will be held in the premises near the greenhouses in the spirit of therapies such as art therapy and music therapy. In this way, the importance is brought closer to the public using these methods and try to relax themselves. Here, too, visitors will be able to view photos and images and create a carillon in the creative workshop. enter

ROŽŇAVSKÁ ZELENÁ TERASA A ENVIRONMENTÁLNY VZDELÁVACÍ AREÁL 048 01 Rožňava, Slovaquie Rožňava 048 01 Rožňava okres Rožňava Région de Košice 0919 466 929 https://www.facebook.com/groups/zelenaterasa

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

