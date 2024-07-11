ROYAN walking tour visite en anglais Palais des Congrès, côté mer Royan, jeudi 25 juillet 2024.

ROYAN walking tour visite en anglais Palais des Congrès, côté mer Royan Charente-Maritime

Spend two hours with your professionally qualified guide to discover the secrets of Royan and its history.

3 3 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-07-25 10:00:00

fin : 2024-07-25 12:00:00

Palais des Congrès, côté mer 42 avenue des Congrès

Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@royanatlantique.fr

L’événement ROYAN walking tour visite en anglais Royan a été mis à jour le 2024-03-13 par Destination Royan Atlantique