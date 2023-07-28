Hip Hop routede Concressault Vailly-sur-Sauldre, 28 juillet 2023, Vailly-sur-Sauldre.

Vailly-sur-Sauldre,Cher

Rendez vous à la Grange Pyramidale pour un spectacle de Hip Hop par la compagnie Entite Beat Matazz.

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 21:30:00. EUR.

routede Concressault

Vailly-sur-Sauldre 18260 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Join us at the Grange Pyramidale for a Hip Hop show by the Entite Beat Matazz company

Únase a nosotros en la Grange Pyramidale para asistir a un espectáculo de Hip Hop a cargo de la compañía Entite Beat Matazz

Rendezvous in der Pyramidenscheune für eine Hip-Hop-Show der Entite Beat Matazz Company

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois