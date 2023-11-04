Ma pause holistique Route du Seigne Le Vignau, 4 novembre 2023, Le Vignau.

Le Vignau,Landes

L’association L’Instant Libellule est très heureuse de vous proposer une nouvelle version d’automne de notre journée chouchou « MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE ».

Cette fois-ci, les libellules font les choses en grand! Vous serez accueillis par Élodie & Gaëtan dans leur château du Vignau. Pas moins de 15 domaines du bien être vous sont proposés.

MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE, c’est 60€ la journée pour 2 soins individuels (sur réservation), 8 conférences ou atelier et 3 moments de partage tous ensemble. Il est possible de s’inscrire à la demie journée (30€ la matinée et 40€ l’après-midi).

Vous aurez la chance de pouvoir participer en fin de journée à la visite du château par les hôtes..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

Route du Seigne

Le Vignau 40270 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The L’Instant Libellule association is delighted to bring you a new autumn version of our beloved « MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE » day.

This time, the dragonflies are going all out! You will be welcomed by Élodie & Gaëtan in their Château du Vignau. No fewer than 15 areas of well-being are on offer.

MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE is 60? a day for 2 individual treatments (on reservation), 8 conferences or workshops and 3 moments of sharing together. Half-day packages are also available (30? morning and 40? afternoon).

At the end of the day, you’ll have the chance to join the hosts on a tour of the château.

La asociación L’Instant Libellule se complace en presentarle una nueva versión otoñal de nuestra jornada favorita, « MI DESCANSO HOLÍSTICO ».

Esta vez, ¡las libélulas van a por todas! Élodie y Gaëtan le recibirán en su Château du Vignau. Le propondrán nada menos que 15 espacios de bienestar.

MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE cuesta 60? al día por 2 tratamientos individuales (previa reserva), 8 conferencias o talleres y 3 momentos para compartir juntos. También puede inscribirse por media jornada (30? por la mañana y 40? por la tarde).

Al final de la jornada, tendrá la oportunidad de acompañar a los anfitriones en una visita guiada por el castillo.

Der Verein L’Instant Libellule freut sich sehr, Ihnen eine neue Herbstversion unseres Lieblingstages « MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE » anbieten zu können.

Dieses Mal machen die Libellen die Dinge ganz groß! Sie werden von Élodie und Gaëtan in ihrem Schloss Le Vignau empfangen. Hier werden Ihnen nicht weniger als 15 Wellnessbereiche angeboten.

MA PAUSE HOLISTIQUE kostet 60? pro Tag für 2 Einzelbehandlungen (auf Reservierung), 8 Vorträge oder Workshops und 3 gemeinsame Momente. Es ist auch möglich, sich für einen halben Tag anzumelden (30? am Vormittag und 40? am Nachmittag).

Sie haben die Möglichkeit, am Ende des Tages an einer Führung durch das Schloss teilzunehmen.

