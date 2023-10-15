Sortie nature : Les oiseaux migrateurs à la pointe du Fourquet Route du Phare La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer
Sortie nature : Les oiseaux migrateurs à la pointe du Fourquet Route du Phare La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer, 15 octobre 2023, La Poterie-Cap-d'Antifer.
La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer,Seine-Maritime
Sortie nature animée par LPO Normandie
Venez observer l’impressionnant spectacle du passage des oiseaux migrateurs et aiguisez vos sens de l’observation et de l’écoute dans un cadre littoral
exceptionnel.
Rendez-vous, parking du phare d’Antifer.
Réservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html.
2023-10-15 09:30:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .
Route du Phare
La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer 76280 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Nature outing led by LPO Normandie
Come and watch the impressive spectacle of migratory birds and sharpen your observation and listening skills in an exceptional coastal setting
coastal setting
Meeting point, Antifer lighthouse parking lot.
Booking: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html
Excursión a la naturaleza dirigida por LPO Normandie
Venga a contemplar el impresionante espectáculo de las aves migratorias y agudice sus dotes de observación y escucha en un marco costero excepcional
litoral
Punto de encuentro, aparcamiento del faro de Antifer.
Reservas: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html
Naturausflug unter der Leitung von LPO Normandie
Beobachten Sie das beeindruckende Schauspiel der vorbeiziehenden Zugvögel und schärfen Sie Ihre Beobachtungsgabe und Ihr Gehör in einer küstennahen Umgebung
?
Treffpunkt: Parkplatz des Leuchtturms von Antifer.
Reservierung: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche