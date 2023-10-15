Sortie nature : Les oiseaux migrateurs à la pointe du Fourquet Route du Phare La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer, 15 octobre 2023, La Poterie-Cap-d'Antifer.

La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer,Seine-Maritime

Sortie nature animée par LPO Normandie

Venez observer l’impressionnant spectacle du passage des oiseaux migrateurs et aiguisez vos sens de l’observation et de l’écoute dans un cadre littoral

exceptionnel. 

Rendez-vous, parking du phare d’Antifer.

Réservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html.

Route du Phare

La Poterie-Cap-d’Antifer 76280 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Nature outing led by LPO Normandie

Come and watch the impressive spectacle of migratory birds and sharpen your observation and listening skills in an exceptional coastal setting

Meeting point, Antifer lighthouse parking lot.

Booking: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Excursión a la naturaleza dirigida por LPO Normandie

Venga a contemplar el impresionante espectáculo de las aves migratorias y agudice sus dotes de observación y escucha en un marco costero excepcional

Punto de encuentro, aparcamiento del faro de Antifer.

Reservas: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Naturausflug unter der Leitung von LPO Normandie

Beobachten Sie das beeindruckende Schauspiel der vorbeiziehenden Zugvögel und schärfen Sie Ihre Beobachtungsgabe und Ihr Gehör in einer küstennahen Umgebung

Treffpunkt: Parkplatz des Leuchtturms von Antifer.

Reservierung: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

