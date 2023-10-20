FASCINANT WEEK-END VIGNOBLES ET DECOUVERTES – DOMAINE PAUL MAS Route de Villeveyrac Montagnac, 20 octobre 2023, Montagnac.

Vivez un fascinant week-end « Vignobles et Découvertes » au Domaine Paul Mas !.

2023-10-20 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 17:00:00. .

Route de Villeveyrac

Montagnac 34530 Hérault Occitanie



Experience a fascinating « Vignobles et Découvertes » weekend at Domaine Paul Mas!

An all-terrain discovery between vineyards and Buggy at « Côté Mas

Viva un fascinante fin de semana de « Vignobles et Découvertes » en el Domaine Paul Mas

Erleben Sie ein faszinierendes « Vignobles et Découvertes »-Wochenende auf der Domaine Paul Mas!

Eine Offroad-Entdeckung zwischen Weinbergen und Buggy bei « Côté Mas »

