Couleur Gospel Route de Vigeois Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Catégories d’Évènement: Corrèze

Saint-Pardoux-Corbier Couleur Gospel Route de Vigeois Saint-Pardoux-Corbier, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Corbier. Saint-Pardoux-Corbier,Corrèze Concert de Gospel avec le Choeur Chante Brive.

Direction artistique : Christelle Peyrodes

Soliste : Sandrine Antunes, piano : Laurent Bourreau, basse : Noël Ballet, batterie : Lilian Foussat, saxophone : Ikuko Ducasse, trompette : Frédéric Racine, trombone : Damien Augendre..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.

Route de Vigeois Salle polyvalente

Saint-Pardoux-Corbier 19210 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gospel concert with the Choeur Chante Brive.

Artistic director: Christelle Peyrodes

Soloist: Sandrine Antunes, piano: Laurent Bourreau, bass: Noël Ballet, drums: Lilian Foussat, saxophone: Ikuko Ducasse, trumpet: Frédéric Racine, trombone: Damien Augendre. Concierto de gospel con el coro Chante Brive.

Dirección artística: Christelle Peyrodes

Solista: Sandrine Antunes, piano: Laurent Bourreau, bajo: Noël Ballet, batería: Lilian Foussat, saxofón: Ikuko Ducasse, trompeta: Frédéric Racine, trombón: Damien Augendre. Gospelkonzert mit dem Choeur Chante Brive.

Künstlerische Leitung: Christelle Peyrodes

Solistin: Sandrine Antunes, Klavier: Laurent Bourreau, Bass: Noël Ballet, Schlagzeug: Lilian Foussat, Saxophon: Ikuko Ducasse, Trompete: Frédéric Racine, Posaune: Damien Augendre.

