Couleur Gospel Route de Vigeois Saint-Pardoux-Corbier
Couleur Gospel Route de Vigeois Saint-Pardoux-Corbier, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Corbier.
Saint-Pardoux-Corbier,Corrèze
Concert de Gospel avec le Choeur Chante Brive.
Direction artistique : Christelle Peyrodes
Soliste : Sandrine Antunes, piano : Laurent Bourreau, basse : Noël Ballet, batterie : Lilian Foussat, saxophone : Ikuko Ducasse, trompette : Frédéric Racine, trombone : Damien Augendre..
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.
Route de Vigeois Salle polyvalente
Saint-Pardoux-Corbier 19210 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Gospel concert with the Choeur Chante Brive.
Artistic director: Christelle Peyrodes
Soloist: Sandrine Antunes, piano: Laurent Bourreau, bass: Noël Ballet, drums: Lilian Foussat, saxophone: Ikuko Ducasse, trumpet: Frédéric Racine, trombone: Damien Augendre.
Concierto de gospel con el coro Chante Brive.
Dirección artística: Christelle Peyrodes
Solista: Sandrine Antunes, piano: Laurent Bourreau, bajo: Noël Ballet, batería: Lilian Foussat, saxofón: Ikuko Ducasse, trompeta: Frédéric Racine, trombón: Damien Augendre.
Gospelkonzert mit dem Choeur Chante Brive.
Künstlerische Leitung: Christelle Peyrodes
Solistin: Sandrine Antunes, Klavier: Laurent Bourreau, Bass: Noël Ballet, Schlagzeug: Lilian Foussat, Saxophon: Ikuko Ducasse, Trompete: Frédéric Racine, Posaune: Damien Augendre.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze