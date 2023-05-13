ASPHALTE 2.0 – CIE DERNIÈRE MINUTE Route de Vendres, 13 mai 2023, Béziers.

Ancien athlète devenu chorégraphe contemporain, Pierre Rigal a rencontré le hip-hop comme on se prend un flash aveuglant : c’était avec Asphalte, saga et guérilla urbaine, ombres chinoises, mur strident et pavés de lumière. Le road-movie chorégraphique se poursuit avec Asphalte 2.0, plus numérique, plus robotique, plus futuriste.

Dès 7 ans.

Route de Vendres

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



A former athlete turned contemporary choreographer, Pierre Rigal met hip-hop like a blinding flash: it was with Asphalte, a saga and urban guerrilla warfare, shadow puppets, a shrill wall and paving stones of light. The choreographic road-movie continues with Asphalte 2.0, more digital, more robotic, more futuristic.

From 7 years old

Antiguo atleta reconvertido en coreógrafo contemporáneo, Pierre Rigal conoció el hip-hop como un relámpago cegador: fue con Asphalte, una saga urbana y guerrillera, marionetas de sombras, un muro estridente y adoquines de luz. La road-movie coreográfica continúa con Asphalte 2.0, más digital, más robótica, más futurista.

A partir de 7 años

Pierre Rigal, ein ehemaliger Athlet, der zum zeitgenössischen Choreografen wurde, begegnete dem Hip-Hop wie einem Blitzlichtgewitter: mit Asphalte, einer Saga und Stadtguerilla, chinesischen Schatten, einer schrillen Mauer und Pflastersteinen aus Licht. Das choreografische Roadmovie wird mit Asphalte 2.0 fortgesetzt, noch digitaler, noch robotischer, noch futuristischer.

Ab 7 Jahren

