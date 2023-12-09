JOURNÉES PORTES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE PECH-TORT Route de Pompignan Valflaunès, 9 décembre 2023, Valflaunès.

Valflaunès,Hérault

Deux journées portes ouvertes au Domaine Pech-Tort avec dégustation de nos cuvées, et une exposition de sculpture, gravure et photographie « Le vin et l’art au féminin ». Le tout dans une atmosphère agréable et musicale avec la présence de groupes..

2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 20:00:00. .

Route de Pompignan

Valflaunès 34270 Hérault Occitanie



Two open days at Domaine Pech-Tort with tastings of our vintages, and an exhibition of sculpture, engraving and photography entitled « Le vin et l’art au féminin ». All in a pleasant, musical atmosphere with live bands.

Dos jornadas de puertas abiertas en el Domaine Pech-Tort con degustaciones de nuestras añadas y una exposición de escultura, grabado y fotografía titulada « Mujeres y vino y arte ». Todo ello en un ambiente agradable y musical con bandas en directo.

Zwei Tage der offenen Tür auf der Domaine Pech-Tort mit Verkostung unserer Cuvées und einer Ausstellung von Skulpturen, Gravuren und Fotografien « Wein und Kunst für Frauen ». Das Ganze fand in einer angenehmen Atmosphäre statt und wurde von Bands musikalisch begleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP