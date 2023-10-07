SANILH’ART Route de Notre-Dame des Vertus Sanilhac, 7 octobre 2023, Sanilhac.

Sanilh’art est devenu le rendez-vous incontournable de la région dans le domaine des Arts plastiques, chaque année début octobre.

Pour cette 23ème édition, 120 exposants amateurs et professionnels d’horizons différents présenteront au public leurs oeuvres dans des domaines aussi divers que la peinture, la photographie et la sculpture.

L’évènement est gratuit, ouvert à tous, petits et grands. Des ateliers sur des techniques artistiques ainsi qu’une tombola, seront proposés.

Depuis six ans, la grande majorité des artistes présents à Sanilh’Art offre à l’association organisatrice, une œuvre de 30 cm X 30 cm sur le support de son choix ou une sculpture, afin de doter la tombola : une bonne occasion pour les chanceux de faire rentrer l’art dans leur maison !

Invité d’honneur : David FARREN, peintre.

Samedi de 14h à 19h

Dimanche de 10h à 18h

Vernissage samedi à 17h30..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-08

Route de Notre-Dame des Vertus Salle des fêtes – le bourg

Sanilhac 24660 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sanilh?art has become the region?s must-attend event for the visual arts, held every year at the beginning of October.

For this 23rd edition, 120 amateur and professional exhibitors from a wide variety of backgrounds will be presenting their work in fields as diverse as painting, photography and sculpture.

The event is free and open to all, young and old alike. Workshops on artistic techniques and a tombola will also be on offer.

For the past six years, the vast majority of artists taking part in Sanilh?Art have donated a 30 cm x 30 cm work in the medium of their choice, or a sculpture, to the organizing association for the raffle: a great opportunity for lucky artists to bring art into their homes!

Guest of honor: David FARREN, painter.

Saturday, 2pm to 7pm

Sunday, 10am to 6pm

Opening on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Sanilh?art se ha convertido en la cita ineludible de las artes visuales en la región, y se celebra cada año a principios de octubre.

En esta 23ª edición, 120 expositores aficionados y profesionales de los más diversos ámbitos presentarán al público sus obras en campos tan diversos como la pintura, la fotografía o la escultura.

El evento es gratuito y está abierto a todos, jóvenes y mayores. También habrá talleres sobre técnicas artísticas y una tómbola.

Desde hace seis años, la gran mayoría de los artistas que participan en Sanilh?Art donan a la asociación organizadora un cuadro o una escultura de su elección, de 30 cm x 30 cm, para participar en la tómbola: ¡una gran oportunidad para que los afortunados visitantes lleven el arte a sus casas!

Invitado de honor: David FARREN, pintor.

Sábado de 14:00 a 19:00

Domingo de 10h a 18h

Inauguración el sábado a las 17.30 h.

Sanilh?art ist zu einem unumgänglichen Treffen der Region im Bereich der bildenden Künste geworden, das jedes Jahr Anfang Oktober stattfindet.

Ausgabe präsentieren 120 Amateur- und Berufsaussteller aus verschiedenen Bereichen wie Malerei, Fotografie und Bildhauerei ihre Werke dem Publikum.

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos und für alle offen, ob groß oder klein. Es werden Workshops zu künstlerischen Techniken und eine Tombola angeboten.

Seit sechs Jahren schenken die meisten Künstler, die an der Sanilh?Art teilnehmen, dem organisierenden Verein ein 30 cm x 30 cm großes Werk auf einem Untergrund ihrer Wahl oder eine Skulptur, um die Tombola zu bestücken: Eine gute Gelegenheit für die Glücklichen, sich die Kunst ins Haus zu holen!

Ehrengast: David FARREN, Maler.

Samstag von 14 bis 19 Uhr

Sonntag von 10h bis 18h

Vernissage am Samstag um 17:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT de Périgueux