Concert à Monteton. À ne pas manquer ce concert exceptionnel de musique sacrée à cappella pour la période de l’Avent et de Noël, intitulé : « O Sapientia », qui est proposé par le Baryton-Concertiste Illo Humphrey.
Concert in Monteton • Not to be missed this exceptional a cappella Concert of Sacred Music for Advent and the Nativity, entitled: « O Sapientia », which is proposed by the Concert-Baritone Illo Humphrey.
Route de Monteton
Monteton 47120 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Concert in Monteton. Don’t miss this exceptional concert of sacred a cappella music for Advent and Christmas, entitled « O Sapientia », by baritone-concert artist Illo Humphrey.
Concert in Monteton ? Not to be missed this exceptional a cappella Concert of Sacred Music for Advent and the Nativity, entitled: » O Sapientia « , which is proposed by the Concert-Baritone Illo Humphrey
Concierto en Monteton. No te pierdas este excepcional concierto de música sacra a capella para el tiempo de Adviento y Navidad, titulado « O Sapientia », interpretado por el barítono y concertino Illo Humphrey.
Concierto en Monteton ? No se pierda este excepcional Concierto a capella de Música Sacra para el Adviento y la Natividad, titulado: » O Sapientia « , que propone el Concert-Barítono Illo Humphrey
Konzert in Monteton. Verpassen Sie nicht dieses außergewöhnliche Konzert mit geistlicher A-cappella-Musik für die Advents- und Weihnachtszeit mit dem Titel: « O Sapientia », das von dem Bariton und Konzertsänger Illo Humphrey dargeboten wird.
Konzert in Monteton ? Dieses außergewöhnliche A-cappella-Konzert geistlicher Musik für Advent und Weihnachten mit dem Titel « O Sapientia », das vom Konzert-Bariton Illo Humphrey dargeboten wird, sollte nicht verpasst werden
