Concert de chants de Noël O Sapientia Route de Monteton Monteton, 1 décembre 2023, Monteton.

Monteton,Lot-et-Garonne

Concert à Monteton. À ne pas manquer ce concert exceptionnel de musique sacrée à cappella pour la période de l’Avent et de Noël, intitulé : « O Sapientia », qui est proposé par le Baryton-Concertiste Illo Humphrey.

2023-12-10

Route de Monteton

Monteton 47120 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert in Monteton. Don’t miss this exceptional concert of sacred a cappella music for Advent and Christmas, entitled « O Sapientia », by baritone-concert artist Illo Humphrey.

Concierto en Monteton. No te pierdas este excepcional concierto de música sacra a capella para el tiempo de Adviento y Navidad, titulado « O Sapientia », interpretado por el barítono y concertino Illo Humphrey.

Konzert in Monteton. Verpassen Sie nicht dieses außergewöhnliche Konzert mit geistlicher A-cappella-Musik für die Advents- und Weihnachtszeit mit dem Titel: « O Sapientia », das von dem Bariton und Konzertsänger Illo Humphrey dargeboten wird.

