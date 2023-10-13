Festival Briv’en jazz (Jazz club 19100) (Espace Chadourne) Route de Lissac Brive-la-Gaillarde, 13 octobre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Festival Briv’en jazz. Le 13 octobre à 20h45: Jean Michel Cabol 4 tet, le 14 octobre à 20h45: Swing Ambassador et Susana Scheiman. Le 15 octobre à 17h: Big fat swing sextet..

Route de Lissac

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Briv’en jazz festival. October 13 at 8:45pm: Jean Michel Cabol 4 tet, October 14 at 8:45pm: Swing Ambassador and Susana Scheiman. October 15 at 5pm: Big fat swing sextet.

Festival de jazz de Briv’en. 13 de octubre a las 20:45 h: Jean Michel Cabol 4 tet, 14 de octubre a las 20:45 h: Swing Ambassador y Susana Scheiman. 15 de octubre a las 17:00 h: Big fat swing sextet.

Festival Briv’en jazz. Am 13. Oktober um 20.45 Uhr: Jean Michel Cabol 4 Tet, am 14. Oktober um 20.45 Uhr: Swing Ambassador und Susana Scheiman. Am 15. Oktober um 17 Uhr: Big fat swing sextet.

