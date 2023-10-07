DÉCOUVRIR LA CARRIÈRE BARROIS EN GYROPODE route de L’Hôpital / route D26 Freyming-Merlebach, 7 octobre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

Pour profiter du spectacle magnifique qu’offre la Carrière Barrois, venez découvrir un mode de transport atypique: le gyropode. Pour tous dès 12 ans (35kg minimum). Durée: Initiation « prise en main » du gyropode de 15 minutes, puis 1h de balade. Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’Inscription indispensable à l’Office de tourisme Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-07 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 11:15:00. 30 EUR.

route de L’Hôpital / route D26

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



To enjoy the magnificent spectacle of the Carrière Barrois, come and discover an atypical mode of transport: the gyropod. For everyone aged 12 and over (35kg minimum). Duration: 15-minute introduction to the gyropod, followed by a 1-hour ride. Meeting point to be announced at the Connexion Freyming-Merlebach Tourist Office.

Para disfrutar de los magníficos paisajes de la Carrière Barrois, venga a descubrir un medio de transporte insólito: el girópodo. Para mayores de 12 años (35 kg mínimo). Duración: 15 minutos de iniciación al autogiro y 1 hora de paseo. El punto de encuentro se anunciará en la Oficina de Turismo de Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.

Um das herrliche Schauspiel der Carrière Barrois zu genießen, entdecken Sie eine ungewöhnliche Art der Fortbewegung: das Gyropode. Für alle ab 12 Jahren (35 kg Mindestgewicht). Dauer: 15-minütige Einführung in die Handhabung des Gyropods, dann 1-stündige Fahrt. Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung mitgeteilt. Anmeldung beim Tourismusbüro Connexion Freyming-Merlebach erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH