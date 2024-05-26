Championnat Alsace Lorraine de motocross Route de Lauterbourg Mothern, 26 mai 2024, Mothern.

Mothern,Bas-Rhin

Les amateurs de moto cross pourront prendre d’assaut le circuit du Hinterberg pour suivre les courses de haut niveau. Un spectacle assuré, qui vous fera vibrer. Sur place, divers stands et une restauration vous seront proposés..

2024-05-26 fin : 2024-05-26 . EUR.

Route de Lauterbourg

Mothern 67470 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Cross-country motorbike enthusiasts will be able to take to the Hinterberg circuit to follow the top level races. A guaranteed spectacle that will thrill you. Various stands and catering facilities will be available on site.

Los aficionados al motocross podrán asaltar el circuito de Hinterberg para seguir las carreras de alto nivel. Un espectáculo garantizado, que le emocionará. En el lugar, se dispondrá de varios stands y de un servicio de catering.

Motocross-Fans können die Rennstrecke von Hinterberg stürmen, um die hochkarätigen Rennen zu verfolgen. Ein garantiertes Spektakel, das Sie mitreißen wird. Vor Ort werden Ihnen verschiedene Stände und eine Verpflegung angeboten.

