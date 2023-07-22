Soirée music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame, 22 juillet 2023, La Ferté-Vidame.

La Ferté-Vidame,Eure-et-Loir

Tout l’été les abrias du Perche vous propose des animations au sein de leur restaurant. Ce samedi, venez partager un moment convivial autour des plus belles balades de Johnny et ses amis, possibilité de vous restaurer sur place. Alors n’hésitez pas à vous renseigner auprès de Jennifer.. Familles

Route de la Lande

La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



All summer long, Les abrias du Perche will be hosting events in their restaurant. This Saturday, come and share a convivial moment around the most beautiful rides of Johnny and his friends, with the possibility of eating on site. Don’t hesitate to ask Jennifer for more information.

Durante todo el verano, Les abrias du Perche organizan eventos en su restaurante. Este sábado, venga a compartir un momento de convivencia en torno a los más bellos paseos de Johnny y sus amigos, con la posibilidad de comer in situ. No dude en pedir más información a Jennifer.

Die abrias du Perche bieten Ihnen den ganzen Sommer über Veranstaltungen in ihrem Restaurant an. An diesem Samstag können Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um die schönsten Ausflüge von Johnny und seinen Freunden verbringen und vor Ort essen. Zögern Sie also nicht, sich bei Jennifer zu erkundigen.

