4ÈME ÉDITION DU TRÈFLE HÉRAULTAIS VTT Route de Gabian Roujan, 15 octobre 2023, Roujan.

Roujan,Hérault

La quatrième édition du Trèfle Héraultais sera à Roujan accueilli par le Vélo Club Coteaux et Châteaux (V3C) et hébergé au Château de Cassan classé Site d’Exception en Languedoc. Les activités cyclistes se dérouleront dans les bois environnants, pour les enfants de 5 à 14 ans. Le Trèfle Héraultais VTT bénéficie du soutien technique et logistique de Hérault Sport. Gratuit..

2023-10-15 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Route de Gabian

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie



The fourth edition of the Trèfle Héraultais will be held in Roujan, hosted by the Vélo Club Coteaux et Châteaux (V3C) at the Château de Cassan, classified as a Site d’Exception en Languedoc. Cycling activities will take place in the surrounding woods, for children aged 5 to 14. Trèfle Héraultais VTT benefits from the technical and logistical support of Hérault Sport. Free admission.

La cuarta edición de la Trèfle Héraultais se celebrará en Roujan, organizada por el Vélo Club Coteaux et Châteaux (V3C) en el castillo de Cassan, Sitio de Excepción del Languedoc. Las actividades ciclistas se desarrollarán en los bosques circundantes, para niños de 5 a 14 años. La VTT Trèfle Héraultais cuenta con el apoyo técnico y logístico de Hérault Sport. Entrada gratuita.

Die vierte Ausgabe des Trèfle Héraultais wird in Roujan vom Vélo Club Coteaux et Châteaux (V3C) ausgerichtet und im Château de Cassan, das als Site d’Exception en Languedoc klassifiziert ist, untergebracht. Die Radsportaktivitäten werden in den umliegenden Wäldern für Kinder zwischen 5 und 14 Jahren stattfinden. Das Trèfle Héraultais VTT wird technisch und logistisch von Hérault Sport unterstützt. Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT AVANT-MONTS