EXPOSITION PHOTO – J’AI MANGÉ MA TERRE Route de Gabian Roujan, 1 août 2023, Roujan.

Roujan,Hérault

Exposition photo « J’ai mangé ma terre » tous les jours de 14hà 19h au Château-Abbaye de Cassan. Exposition dans le parcours de visite du monument. Un collectif de 15 photographes d’Objectif Image de Montpellier interrogent ce changement de paradigme et proposent leurs visions réalistes, parfois acerbes, poétiques ou dantesques sur la menace climatique..

2023-08-01 fin : 2023-08-31 . .

Route de Gabian

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Photo exhibition « J’ai mangé ma terre » (« I ate my land ») daily from 2pm to 7pm at Château-Abbaye de Cassan. Exhibition on the tour of the monument. A collective of 15 photographers from Objectif Image in Montpellier question this paradigm shift and offer their realistic, sometimes acerbic, poetic or Dantean visions of the climate threat.

Exposición fotográfica « J’ai mangé ma terre » (Me comí mi tierra) todos los días de 14:00 a 19:00 h en el Château-Abbaye de Cassan. Exposición en la visita al monumento. Un grupo de 15 fotógrafos del Objectif Image de Montpellier exploran este cambio de paradigma y ofrecen sus visiones realistas, a veces ácidas, poéticas o dantescas, de la amenaza climática.

Fotoausstellung « J’ai mangé ma terre » täglich von 14:00 bis 19:00 Uhr im Château-Abbaye de Cassan. Ausstellung im Besichtigungsrundgang des Monuments. Ein Kollektiv von 15 Fotografen von Objectif Image aus Montpellier hinterfragt diesen Paradigmenwechsel und bietet ihre realistischen, manchmal bitterbösen, poetischen oder dantesken Visionen der Klimabedrohung an.

