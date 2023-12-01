- Cet évènement est passé
Cabaret un air de fête Route de Courreau Vendays-Montalivet
Cabaret un air de fête Route de Courreau Vendays-Montalivet, 1 décembre 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.
Vendays-Montalivet,Gironde
19h : Buvette – Restauration rapide & Grande tombola au profit du Téléthon.
Route de Courreau Salle culturelle
Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
7pm: Refreshments – Fast food & Grand tombola in aid of the Telethon
19.00 h: Bar – Comida rápida y gran tómbola a beneficio del Telemaratón
19 Uhr: Getränkeausschank – Schnellrestaurants & Große Tombola zugunsten des Telethon
