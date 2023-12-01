Cabaret un air de fête Route de Courreau Vendays-Montalivet, 1 décembre 2023, Vendays-Montalivet.

Vendays-Montalivet,Gironde

19h : Buvette – Restauration rapide & Grande tombola au profit du Téléthon.

Route de Courreau Salle culturelle

Vendays-Montalivet 33930 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



7pm: Refreshments – Fast food & Grand tombola in aid of the Telethon

19.00 h: Bar – Comida rápida y gran tómbola a beneficio del Telemaratón

19 Uhr: Getränkeausschank – Schnellrestaurants & Große Tombola zugunsten des Telethon

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Vendays-Montalivet