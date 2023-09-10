Vide grenier Route de Barville Cany-Barville, 10 septembre 2023, Cany-Barville.

Cany-Barville,Seine-Maritime

Vide grenier en faveur de l’école de foot, sur le stade municipal.

Restauration sur place, tombola.

Exposant : 1€/ml; visiteur 1€, gratuit pour les enfants.

2023-09-10

Route de Barville Stade municipal

Cany-Barville 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Flea market in aid of the soccer school, on the municipal stadium.

Catering on site, tombola.

Exhibitor: 1?/ml; visitor 1?, children free

Venta de garaje a beneficio de la escuela de fútbol, en el estadio municipal.

Catering in situ, tómbola.

Expositores: 1€/ml; visitantes: 1€, niños gratis

Flohmarkt zugunsten der Fußballschule, auf dem städtischen Stadion.

Verpflegung vor Ort, Tombola.

Aussteller: 1/ml; Besucher: 1/ml, Kinder kostenlos

