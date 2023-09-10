Vide grenier Route de Barville Cany-Barville
Vide grenier Route de Barville Cany-Barville, 10 septembre 2023, Cany-Barville.
Cany-Barville,Seine-Maritime
Vide grenier en faveur de l’école de foot, sur le stade municipal.
Restauration sur place, tombola.
Exposant : 1€/ml; visiteur 1€, gratuit pour les enfants.
Route de Barville Stade municipal
Cany-Barville 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Flea market in aid of the soccer school, on the municipal stadium.
Catering on site, tombola.
Exhibitor: 1?/ml; visitor 1?, children free
Venta de garaje a beneficio de la escuela de fútbol, en el estadio municipal.
Catering in situ, tómbola.
Expositores: 1€/ml; visitantes: 1€, niños gratis
Flohmarkt zugunsten der Fußballschule, auf dem städtischen Stadion.
Verpflegung vor Ort, Tombola.
Aussteller: 1/ml; Besucher: 1/ml, Kinder kostenlos
