BOURSE PUÉRICULTURE, 17 juin 2023, Roussy-le-Village.

Pour ceux qui veulent continuer à faire leur ménage de printemps et pour ceux qui veulent faire des bonnes affaires, la bourse puériculture sera l’occasion idéale !

Prenez le temps de venir faire un tour et vous trouverez sans doute des petites pépites qui raviront vos enfants.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-17 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Roussy-le-Village 57330 Moselle Grand Est



For those who want to continue their spring cleaning and for those who want to make bargains, the childcare market will be the ideal opportunity!

Take the time to come and look around and you’ll probably find little nuggets that will delight your children.

Para los que quieran continuar con su limpieza de primavera y para los que quieran hacer gangas, ¡el mercado de la puericultura será la oportunidad ideal!

Tómese su tiempo para venir a echar un vistazo y sin duda encontrará pequeñas pepitas que harán las delicias de sus hijos.

Für diejenigen, die ihren Frühjahrsputz fortsetzen wollen, und für diejenigen, die nach Schnäppchen Ausschau halten, ist die Kinderbedarfsbörse die ideale Gelegenheit!

Nehmen Sie sich die Zeit, um vorbeizuschauen, und Sie werden bestimmt kleine Nuggets finden, die Ihre Kinder begeistern werden.

