EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES ET SCULPTURES, 1 mai 2023, Roujan.

Exposition de peintures et sculptures au Château de Cassan. RUBY : sculpteur – Serge SERRANO : sculpteur- César CEPEDA peintre – Yves MARCÉROU plasticien – Malou COLLET-BEILLON peintre et Sandra GIULIANI peintre. Horaires ouverture tous les jours de 14h à 19h. Tarif : adulte 8€, découverte de l’exposition + visite prieuré..

2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Exhibition of paintings and sculptures at the Château de Cassan. RUBY : sculptor – Serge SERRANO : sculptor – César CEPEDA painter – Yves MARCÉROU plastic artist – Malou COLLET-BEILLON painter and Sandra GIULIANI painter. Opening hours : every day from 2pm to 7pm. Price: adult 8?, discovery of the exhibition + visit to the priory.

Exposición de pinturas y esculturas en el Château de Cassan. RUBY : escultor – Serge SERRANO : escultor – César CEPEDA pintor – Yves MARCÉROU artista plástico – Malou COLLET-BEILLON pintor y Sandra GIULIANI pintora. Horario de apertura: todos los días de 14:00 a 19:00 h. Precio: adulto 8?, visita de la exposición + visita al priorato.

Ausstellung von Gemälden und Skulpturen im Château de Cassan. RUBY: Bildhauer – Serge SERRANO: Bildhauer- César CEPEDA Maler – Yves MARCÉROU bildender Künstler – Malou COLLET-BEILLON Malerin und Sandra GIULIANI Malerin. Öffnungszeiten: Täglich von 14 bis 19 Uhr. Preis: Erwachsene 8?, Besuch der Ausstellung + Besichtigung des Priorats.

