QUARTET’O CARRE rouge belle de mai, 14 avril 2023, Marseille.

« Quartet’O Carré réunit Hélène BANOUN, saxophones, Jacques FASANO, basse et Dimitri SUMIAN, batterie et Frédéric EQUOY, piano.

Dans le répertoire des années 60 à 80 Quartet’O Carré puise un jazz joyeux, sensible, festif et souvent inattendu. «

Découvrir : https://youtu.be/9g8KXBg5zoE

https://youtu.be/scJ7OKBo2c8

Ouverture à 19h30 – Restauration 10E/12E

Concert à 21h – PAF 12E

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-14T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-14T23:30:00+02:00

